Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells £713,202.24 in Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.55), for a total value of £713,202.24 ($938,918.17).

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,906 ($38.26) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,716.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,768.21. The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. Computacenter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,290 ($30.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.78).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 49.40 ($0.65) dividend. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 3,160 ($41.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About Computacenter (Get Rating)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.