Contrasting Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences 39.19% -42.70% -27.04% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Green Thumb Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 6.02 -$4.66 million $0.67 3.25 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 140.83%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 196.04%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Arcadia Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; and nutritional oils, such as gamma linolenic acid oils. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Argentina, Canada, Africa, Austria, and India. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr. Solomon's, Beboe, and other brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of March 25, 2021, it owned and operated 55 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

