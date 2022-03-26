Contrasting California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Rating) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get California Business Bank alerts:

This table compares California Business Bank and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $354.97 million 6.21 $124.40 million $2.18 16.51

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Risk & Volatility

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for California Business Bank and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 1 0 2.33

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 35.05% 10.93% 1.43%

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Business Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 54 branch and commercial lending offices. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for California Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.