Contrasting Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Investar has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Investar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 26.59% 8.96% 1.10% Investar 7.44% 2.27% 0.22%

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Peoples Financial pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Investar has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Investar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and Investar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.24 million 2.90 $8.58 million $1.77 9.18 Investar $107.58 million 1.84 $8.00 million $0.76 25.22

Peoples Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Investar. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Financial beats Investar on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

