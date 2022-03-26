ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

CTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 290 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.29 ($3.33).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 220.40 ($2.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.49).

In related news, insider Kimberly Lody purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,856.24).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.