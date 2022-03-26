Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of CTSDF opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

