Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

BOX Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.