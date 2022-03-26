Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

