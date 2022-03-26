Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $320,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPS Commerce by 110.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $127.54 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

