Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

NYSE HUM opened at $435.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.62 and its 200 day moving average is $427.06.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

