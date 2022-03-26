Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $287.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $217.99 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

