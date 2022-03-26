Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,995 shares of company stock worth $109,892,713. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

