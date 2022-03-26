Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

