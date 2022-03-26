Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,910 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

