Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

