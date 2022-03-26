Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $273.38 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average of $239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

