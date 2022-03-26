Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after buying an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $161,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after buying an additional 952,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 101.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 852,298 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

