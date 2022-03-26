Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNVY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

