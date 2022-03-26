Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.89.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

CPA traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 251,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Copa by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Copa by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Copa by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Copa by 241.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Copa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

