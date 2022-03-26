Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (CNIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNIG opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $74.78 million, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. Corning Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of natural gas and electric. The company operates through the following segments: Gas Company, Pike, Leatherstocking Companies, and Holding Company. The Gas Company segment offers gas on a commodity and transportation basis to its customers in the Southern Tier of New York State.

