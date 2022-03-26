Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $555.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.41 and a 200 day moving average of $510.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $344.10 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.