Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $344.10 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.