Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Francis Brian Barron Sells 10,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $263,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

