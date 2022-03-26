Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 55,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,610,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 233.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

