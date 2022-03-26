Craig Hallum Lowers Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $12.50

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.
AGFY stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. Agrify has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.
Agrify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
