Craig Hallum Lowers Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $12.50

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

AGFY stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. Agrify has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 4,951.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,427,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,133 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 808,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the third quarter valued at about $4,841,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

