Craig Hallum Lowers Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

Agrify stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Agrify has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

