Craig Hallum Trims Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price to $12.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VYGVF. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.