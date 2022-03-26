Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,180 ($55.03).

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,586 ($47.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,118 ($41.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($55.29). The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,565.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,616.70.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

