Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.11 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $49.82 or 0.00112097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $30.71 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00035709 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00112945 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Cream Finance Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “
Cream Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
