Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.93 ($18.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.