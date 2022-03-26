Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $111.00

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.50), with a volume of 139187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.53).

The company has a market cap of £201.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.77.

About Creo Medical (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

