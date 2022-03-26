Critical Comparison: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) vs. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Commercial National Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and RBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.71 million 2.42 $6.37 million $1.61 8.23 RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.94 $56.91 million $2.86 8.77

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial National Financial and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A RBB Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 29.33% N/A N/A RBB Bancorp 34.32% 12.64% 1.46%

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

