Critical Contrast: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) versus Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 199.23% 16.16% 9.81% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.89, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Sino Land.

Risk and Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 12.70 $294.93 million $2.07 6.30 Sino Land $316.08 million 32.48 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Sino Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

