Critical Review: Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) versus GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Swisscom and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Swisscom
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1.73
|GTT Communications
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Swisscom and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Swisscom
|$12.24 billion
|2.56
|$2.00 billion
|$3.88
|15.60
|GTT Communications
|$1.73 billion
|0.00
|-$105.90 million
|N/A
|N/A
Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Swisscom has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Swisscom and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Swisscom
|16.40%
|17.51%
|7.41%
|GTT Communications
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Swisscom beats GTT Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure. The Fastweb segment involves video-on-demand, voice, data, broadband and television services for residential and corporate customers. The Other Operating segment comprises digital business and participations. The Group Headquarters segment consists non-allocated costs. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.
GTT Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.