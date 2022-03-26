Critical Review: Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.85, meaning that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Science Applications International and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.04% 27.12% 7.44% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Science Applications International and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 3 4 0 2.38 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $93.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Triple P.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.74 $209.00 million $5.06 18.11 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Triple P (Get Rating)

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

