Critical Survey: GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) vs. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $55.85 million 65.61 -$212.15 million ($2.23) -17.04

GreenLight Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics -379.89% -30.25% -22.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Fate Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than GreenLight Biosciences.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats GreenLight Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

