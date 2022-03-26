Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.16

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 75272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.
Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHD)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.