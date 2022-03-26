Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $26.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. 353,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,463. The firm has a market cap of $816.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
