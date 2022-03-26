Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $26.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. 353,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,463. The firm has a market cap of $816.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.