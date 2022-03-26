CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.24.

Shares of CRWD opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.50. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 129,722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $9,658,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

