Cryptex Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.18 or 0.00018402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00035441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00112210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,917,740 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

