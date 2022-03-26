CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

