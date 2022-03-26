CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CTTOF remained flat at $$4.72 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

