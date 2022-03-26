CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CTTOF remained flat at $$4.72 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.20.
