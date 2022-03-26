Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.67.

NYSE:CMI opened at $209.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

