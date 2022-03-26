CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

