CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.
NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.
About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
