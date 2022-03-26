CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 850 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

