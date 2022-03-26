CVA Family Office LLC Has $117,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

