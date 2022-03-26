CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

