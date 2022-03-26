CVA Family Office LLC Invests $34,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE:DLR opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

