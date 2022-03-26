CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

QQQJ stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.