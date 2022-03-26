CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

